Weather forecast for the Great American Eclipse

Here is a look at the forecast for the Great American Eclipse Monday August 21st.

Hopefully you’ve gotten your travel plans and reservations confirmed. Planning to be in the total eclipse zone at this point may put you in a giant traffic jam with little/no available gasoline, food, and lodging. But staying put in the partial eclipse zone will still give you, friends, and family quite a show! And tens of millions of Americans will see the partial eclipse.

The forecast below will be updated throughout the week.

CLOUDY

Pacific Northwest

Carolinas

PARTLY CLOUDY

Central Plains

Midwest

Tennessee Valley

CLEAR

Rocky Mountain States

Middle Mississippi Valley

Here is the timing of the eclipse for Monday. Animation courtesy of NASA.

