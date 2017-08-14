United Township has a new head football coach for the 4th time in 4 years. Jim DuPage takes the helm after spending 4 years as n assistant. The Panthers will also feature a new look Soule Bowl and new uniforms in 2017. They hope new results follow as well.
United Township Score Preview- “New” Era for Panthers
