Suspect sought in Sterling Circle K robbery

STERLING, Ill. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Circle K convenience store on Locust Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to police, a male suspect, about 5’6 with a slim build wearing a gray sweatpants, a black coat and a white hood entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the crime is asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.