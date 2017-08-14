Rock Island condo owners plan to speak up about ongoing sewage backup issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois—About a dozen homeowners from Hodge Park and Park Ridge condominiums plan to attend Monday’s city council meeting to talk about ongoing sewage buildup problems.

For some, this has been an issue for about 10 years.

Homeowner Katrina Fuller says the constant sewage clean up in her basement over the last nine years is encouraging her to find somewhere else to live.

“I’ve thrown away couches, chairs (and) personal belongings… I’ll never feel okay in this house. I’ve had five houses in Rock Island, this is the first one I’ve ever had sewer backups in,” says Fuller.

Like many other residents, Fuller had a backflow preventer installed in her basement. Although it helps, it’s still an extra expense she’s had to deal with.

Rock Island City Manager, Randy Tweet says the city has received multiple complaints in that area and has since installed flow monitors to investigate the issue.

He hopes to get the results sometime this week.

Fuller says she wants the city to at least offer residents a solution to the sewage buildup.

“I’m not sure what the answer is but at least get the attention out there to get people looking at it to know that it’s effecting all of us,” says Fuller, who is hopeful to find a buyer on her home now that the backup pump has been installed.