Rock Island City Council approves plans to redevelop VanDerGinst Building

ROCK ISLAND -- The Rock Island City Council has approved an incentive package for a new apartment complex and hotel in downtown Rock Island.

Development company Saratoga Capital has plans to redevelop the VanDerGinst Building into 33 apartments and an 11-room hotel.

The first floor of the building would be available for businesses.

During tonight's meeting, city officials voted to award the company almost $2.5 million in TIF funds and rebates from property taxes.

The entire project is expected to cost more than $10 million.