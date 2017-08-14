× Quad Cities Idol Contest

This Contest is not an audition for the American Idol Program itself. Eligible applicants can also learn how to audition for the American Idol Program by visiting http://www.americanidol.com.

Who will be the next American Idol on ABC? It could be you!

Audition is WQAD’s Quad Cities Idol Contest Tuesday, August 29th at Circa ’21 Playhouse in Rock Island, IL ( 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL ). Auditions will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. that day. Our sponsors for this contest include Circa ’21, Dunkin Donuts, Group O, and Midwest Technical Institute.

The grand prize winner will receive Silver Ticket,” which is valid for a one-on-one audition with the American Idol Executive Producers in one of the celebrity judge audition cities, to be announced.

Two runner-up winners will each receive one Front of the Line pass for the American Idol Auditions, held on September 11, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

The prize are subject to the American Idol Audition Terms and Conditions, which are available for review at http://www.americanidol.com, and requires the completion of documents as required by the Idol Program Entities or any other entity that provides services to the Program

To audition, entrants must be 15 to 28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002)

You must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post Program.

Entrants must accurately complete an entry form, agree to the Rules and show valid identification (drivers license or birth certificate) in order to participate in the Audition Event.

Entrants will have 60 seconds to sing without any accompaniment for the judges.

One grand prize winner and two runner-up winners will be determined from eligible entries by the judges. The judges will judge the performance on a scale of 0.0 – 10.0 in the following categories: Voice and singing technique (30%), overall performance (30%), artist appeal, (20%) and uniqueness (20%).

In the case of a tie, the judges will review the audition performances and judge the tied performances again. Judging criteria will be the same as above.

For complete contest rules, click here.