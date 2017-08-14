Mercer County Score Preview- Golden Eagles eager to continue tradition

The Mercer County football team begins year 2 under Andrew Hofer with plenty of confidence. The Golden Eagles are more comfortable and familiar with their head coach. Mercer County will be young, but talented in 2017 and are hungry for a deep playoff run.
