Illinois Student Loan Bill of Rights awaits Governor’s signature

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is urging the Governor to help student loan borrowers.

A new bill, the Student Loan Bill of Rights, has passed in the House and is waiting for the Governor's signature.

According to Madigan, her office has taken thousands of complaints of predatory practices and fraud among student loan lenders.

She also says that scammers have disproportionately targeted women and minorities.

Americans currently owe more than $1.4 trillion in student loan debt.