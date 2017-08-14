Governor Kim Reynolds office: No decision yet on Iowa special session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- While Illinois lawmakers decide on their state funding formula, Iowa lawmakers are doing the same thing.

We had Breakfast With Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam Thursday, August 10, on Good Morning Quad Cities. Lykam said lawmakers could return to Des Moines in October for a special session because the state has a budget shortfall of $105 million.

Thursday, Lykam also told us lawmakers could try to fix the state's school funding formula in that special session too.

"We thought we had a fix last year," Lykam said. "Then the rural legislators brought up transportation issues, and some of those have five times the transportation costs as the urban areas, and it just blew everything up."

A spokeswoman for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the governor has not decided whether to call a special session or not. The books for the last fiscal year don't close until Saturday, September 30. Two months ago, Governor Reynolds painted a different picture.

Thursday, August 17, we're having Breakfast With the organizer of Floatzilla. Meteorologist Eric Sorensen will be live in a kayak at Sunset Marina. We'll have breakfast delivered by City Limits Saloon and Grill in Rock Island.