Dry streak could end with gusty storms today

Get ready for a few thunderstorms today. While it won’t rain all day, 1-2 hours of storm activity is expected. Most will stay dry through noon with increasing scattered storms for the late-afternoon and early evening hours. While a few storms could produce some gusty winds up to 40-45 mph and offer some brief, heavy rainfall, no widespread severe weather is anticipated.

Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s with slightly more humidity than we saw over the weekend.

Storms will go away by 10pm tonight with overnight lows in the 60s.

A few more storms are possible on Tuesday with more coverage expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s both days.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen