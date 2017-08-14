× Designer defends options for new Iowa vehicle license plates

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The graphic designer of the new Iowa license plate options has expressed her disappointment and frustration with some critics of the designs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Transportation Department Director Mark Lowe unveiled the three possible designs Friday, and people have been invited to vote for their favorite .

Related: WQAD viewers weigh in on their favorite of the three designs.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Transportation Department employee Christina Andersen said in Facebook post that some of the criticism on social media brought her to tears. She also said she was artistically hamstrung by law enforcement considerations, which require that the numbers and letters be easily read by police officers.

Andersen declined to discuss the issue with the Register and didn’t immediately return email and voicemail messages Monday from The Associated Press.

Iowa has not had new plates since 1997. The new plates are expected to roll out sometime in 2018.