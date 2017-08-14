Davenport Police host Cops and Cones event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- With the help of some free ice cream, the Davenport Police Department went to work tonight on building relationships with their community.

Monday night, August 14, was the department's third year to host the "Cops and Cones" Ice Cream Social.

Officers say it's a chance for members of the community to get to know them in a setting they may not be used to.

The event is part of the Davenport Police Department's effort to get everyone comfortable with seeing officers in their neighborhoods.