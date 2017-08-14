× Better rainfall chances later this week

Its been more of a mix of sun and clouds out there after seeing some light showers and rumbles of thunder make its way through most of our area this morning. Some instability in the air could still pop a shower or thunderstorm this evening but the coverage looks very spotty in nature. We’ll stay dry for the rest of the night with more summer-like lows dropping around the mid 60s.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible later Tuesday with the coverage slowly increasing Wednesday into Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts could add up over a half an inch in some spots which would be a welcome sight given how dry its been of late. 80s for highs will be common for both days.

In fact, highs in the 80s will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Looking pretty dry too, with just a small chance for a shower later Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

