$1M Iowa Lottery prize claimed by Texas resident

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Texas man who graduated from high school in Denison has won a $1 million prize from the Iowa Lottery.

Lottery officials say Wayne and Vicki Dixon had journeyed from Allen, Texas, for his 55-year high school class reunion. They arrived early and decided to stay Wednesday night in Avoca. As he filled up their vehicle at the Wins America Travel Centre, his wife went inside to buy a Powerball ticket.

Lottery officials say she checked it Saturday and found that it matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. The consolation prize they claimed Monday? $1 million before taxes.

No one won the Powerball prize Wednesday or Saturday, so officials say they expect the jackpot to reach $430 million ($273.4 million cash option) for this Wednesday’s drawing.