Summer-like weather will return this week

The cloud cover this Sunday kept us on the cool side. However, it won’t be quite as cool tonight. Overnight lows will stay in the low 60s with some clouds here and there. We’ll also be watching a few showers squeezing in from the west by Monday morning.

There will be a chance for a few showers and storms Monday afternoon as a weak front approached us. With a south wind in place, highs will climb up into the mid 80s.

The warmth and humidity return by Tuesday with highs back in the upper 80s. While a few showers are possible in the afternoon, more showers and storms will be moving in late that night into Wednesday morning. It’s looking likely that we’ll have showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. This will keep highs in the low 80s. The rain will exit by Thursday morning, and highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham