Police looking for Iowa inmate who escaped from work release

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are looking for a man who failed to return to a work release facility in Waterloo.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Malik De’Sean Richard failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Saturday night.

Richard has been convicted of domestic abuse assault (3rd or subsequent offense) in Blackhawk County.

He is a 25-year-old black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on May 23, 2017.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts should contact local police.