Illinois Senate overrides Rauner's school funding veto

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The Illinois Senate voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s amendatory veto of a school funding plan known as Senate Bill 1.

On Sunday, August 13, senators voted 38-19 to override the Republican governor’s changes to the bill. Gov. Rauner has said the bill, which features a newly-devised funding formula, is too generous to Chicago Public Schools.

The school funding bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Mike Madigan is expected to call the bill to the floor on Wednesday. However, override prospects there are less certain.

State Sen. Neil Anderson (R – Andalusia) voted against the override. He issued a statement, saying Senate Bill 1, in its original form, is not the answer to the state’s funding problems.

“A bill that bails out Chicago at the expense of children in the rest of the state is not the answer. There is nothing fair or equitable about sending 67 percent of new funding to Chicago, where only 19 percent of students in Illinois are educated. The 36th Senate District shouldn’t settle for table scraps when steak is an option,” said Anderson.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, praised the override vote in her own statement.

“We encourage Illinois state representatives of both parties to listen to students, parents, teachers and school officials in their districts and vote to override Gov. Rauner’s veto of equitable school funding, as state senators of both parties just did. After the House votes to override, our office can begin sending schools the General State Aid they are owed,” said Mendoza.

Last week, Illinois schools did not receive state funds they normally get for the start of the school year.