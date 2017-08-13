Habitat for Humanity gives thanks to it’s volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Quad Cities Habitat for Humanity is giving a big thank you to all it's volunteers.

On August 13, friends, families and volunteers gathered for a big meal at Veterans Memorial Park.

Around 2,000 volunteers give up their time to help out the organization every year.

Volunteer services include handling donations, serving lunch and working on homes.

"We have volunteers for everything we do and we couldn't be successful without our great volunteers," says Habitat Executive Director, Kristy Krafton.

Krafton says with their help and dedication there is no need to hire staff for their organization.

"They really are essential to everything we do," says Krafton.