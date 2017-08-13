Erie Ambulance service kicks off CPR project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Illinois-- For Erie ambulance crews it"s never too late or too early to start learning the basics of CPR.

And it can only take as little as ten minutes with two steps.

Certified instructors took the time to teach locals in the area the two basic steps...call 9-1-1 and to push both palms on the chest.

The Erie Heart Smart Project was developed to teach hands only CPR.

The project is part of the American Heart Association and can be taught to ages as young as eight.

"It was a good experience for me and I would learn more and I could be a lifesaver. I also want to be a firefighter when I grow up so this would help me with that too," says 10-year-old Landon Rutledge.

Using hands only CPR until medics arrive increases survival rates by twenty seven percent.

"When it comes to hands only even poor CPR is better than no CPR," says Kim Dollieslager, Erie Heart Smart Project.

The project will also send instructors to come to your place of work, group meeting, event, church social, school events and activities to teach hands only CPR.

For more information contact Erie Heart Smart Project 309-659-7795 or by email at erieheartsmart@gmail.com.