Democrats, Republicans condemn white supremacism, call out President Trump after Saturday’s deadly Virginia protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Politicians on both sides of the aisle are coming together to condemn Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. They're also calling out President Donald Trump for not being tough enough with his post-protest rhetoric.

In response to the protests, President Trump delivered a few remarks at his New Jersey golf club Saturday. Among them, this one: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, violence, and bigotry on many sides, many sides."

It's the "many sides" line that has many politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, up in arms.

The White House is defending the President's statement, saying he made it clear this kind of violence and hate isn't acceptable. And under increasing pressure, the White House issued a new statement Sunday: denouncing white supremacists, the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and all extremist groups.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) called out President Trump directly, tweeting, "There are not many sides. These is one side with Nazi flags and Nazi salutes. And America is not on that side."

No, Mr. President, not "many sides." There is one side with nazi flags and nazi salutes. America is not on that side. https://t.co/sDpFC9buIz — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 12, 2017

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) used strong language, too, writing, "The violence in Charlottesville that is fueled by racist hatred has no place in our society."

The violence in #Charlottesville that is fueled by racist hatred has no place in our society. (1/2) — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 12, 2017

The President's daughter, Ivanka, weighing in, saying, "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy, and Neo-Nazis." Adding, "We must all come together and be one country, united."

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

And former President Barack Obama, responding through a Nelson Mandela quote, "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden shared a simple rebuke of President Trump's "many sides" remark, tweeting, "There is only one side."

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

Current Vice President Mike Pence backed the man he serves with, writing, "I stand with POTUS against hate and violence. U.S. is greatest when we join together and oppose those seeking to divide us."

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump echoed a similar tone, tweeting, "Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate without hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence."