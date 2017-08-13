× Authorities investigating inmate death at Clinton County Jail

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found dead at the county jail.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, a correctional officer discovered an unresponsive male inmate. He radioed for medical assistance and began CPR.

Paramedics responded and were unable to revive the inmate. He was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also investigating the incident.

The inmate’s name is not being released until family members have been notified.