Warmer weather is just around the corner

Hope everyone has had a great weekend so far! The weather has been nothing short of wonderful, and we’re in for a nice cool down Saturday night. High pressure will keep our sky clear and winds calm. This will let us fall back into the low 50s again. A little fog is possible.

A nice mix of sun and clouds will return for Sunday with temps back in the low 80s.

It’s only going to get warmer from here on out. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. A shower or two is possible. The mid to upper 80s will return on Tuesday, and so will the humidity. While the afternoon looks dry, showers and storms will be approaching us late that night.

These storms will continue on Wednesday and may last through early Thursday morning. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham