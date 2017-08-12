Q-C cops raise money to buy local kids Christmas presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- It's only August but Christmas is already on the minds of Quad City area police.

On August 12th police set up tents to raise funds to buy Christmas gifts for local children.

For more than 15 years police have kept up with this tradition.

Once enough money is raised, they take about 40 children to the store to pick out gifts.

"Just seeing the joy it brings the children at Christmas time and their families...It makes you feel great about being a police officer," says Rock Island Officer, Mike Wood.

One hundred percent of the donations goes towards the children gift fund.

Wood says they rely mostly on the community to raise those funds.

"The community always does a great job at donating. I've seen them donate $10, $20, $50 dollars," says Wood.