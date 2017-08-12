× More shooting stars to come! The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend

The weather will be cooperating pretty nicely if you want to see some shooting stars Saturday night into Sunday morning!

The Perseid Meteor Shower is in its peak this weekend, and you’ll be lucky if you get to see about 40 to 50 meteors per hour. While the sky will remain clear, the bright moon may hinder how many shooting starts we’ll be able to see. You may have better luck seeing meteors before the moonrise at 10:59 PM since the moon will be three quarters full.

For the best viewing experience, stay far away from city lights. It’s also helpful to let your eyes adjust for about 30 minutes in the darkness.

Believe it or not, most of the meteors from the Perseid Meteor Shower that form shooting starts are about the size of a grain of sand! For more details about the Perseid Meteor Shower, Space.com has some great information right here.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham