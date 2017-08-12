Local QC community hosts first “Hennepin Canal Hoopla”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN-- Families and friends got closer to nature this weekend at the first Hennepin Canal Hoopla.

The event hosted various activities along the Hennepin Canal in Milan.

It featured kid friendly events such as fishing, hiking and biking.

Organizers say summer is the perfect time for people to get out and explore the nature along the canal.

"You can walk, you can ride your bike, you can use the circulatory bus and experience the canal experience.It's really a great way to be outside." says Mark Hunt Hennepin Hoopla Committee Member.

The University of Illinois extension sponsored the event and teamed up with the Big Island Soil and Water Preservation Association.