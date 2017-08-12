Illinois wins tug of war contest against Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON-- Illinois and Iowa once again battled against one anther from across the mighty Mississippi river.

But it was Illinois that took home the trophy and came on top for Tug fest 2017.

Tug fest is a tug of war competition between residents in Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa.

Illinois has taken the title 10 out of the 11 times over the years.

"We've trained a long time for this," says Illinois competitor Josh Sallows.

Hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the river to cheer on the competitors.

"It's a small town, it's a tight community, there's a lot of pride here," says Sallows.