Unique water circus "Cirque Italia" ready to preform in Moline

The one of a kind water circus has made its way to the Quad Cities for a fun filled, action packed weekend.

Cirque Italia will perform outside the SouthPark Mall at 4500 16th St. in Moline.

The event goes until Sunday, August 13. Performances start at 7:30 p.m on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are also performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

Cirque Italia came to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds back in May 2016.

News 8 Jesyka Dereta is live throughout Good Morning Quad Cities highlighting some fun acts the entire family can see this weekend.

Box office hours:

Non-show days: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Show days: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com

To purchase tickets, visit cirqueitalia.com/tickets or call 941-704-8572