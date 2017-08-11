× Stunning weather in store for the weekend!

It shaped out to be a beautiful Friday afternoon! Most of the clouds will be clearing out late Friday night, and our lows will fall into the mid to low 50s.

Saturday morning will start out cool, but ample sunshine will warm us up into the upper 70s. In addition, the humidity will be pretty low. That beautiful sunshine will last into our Sunday as well! Highs will be getting near 80.

By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll start our warming trend. With more sun, highs will be climbing back into the low to mid 80s. The humidity will also be rising, and this will set us up for our next chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham