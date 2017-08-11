Quad City boy who replaces tattered flags for free recognized at Rock Island Arsenal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL-- Twelve-year-old Liam Willcox goes around the Quad City area replacing tattered flags with new ones.

During the Rock Island Arsenals 'First Army Organization' event he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation.

"That's powerful because that means that the next generation (...) understands the value of having an American flag and what it means to be an American," says Lt. General, Stephen Twitty.

Along with a certificate, Willcox received a First Army hat.

"Receiving the certificate was a surprise," says Willcox.

So far he's replaced about 6 flags and will keep replacing them with donations.

"Once the flags go up it makes me feel the pride of our country," says Willcox.

