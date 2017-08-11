Optimist Club honors Davenport Police Officer Scott Fuller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A Davenport Police Officer was honored for his service today.

Officer Scott Fuller was named this year's recipient of the Sgt. Kevin Marxen Respect for Law Award.

Marxen, a fellow police officer, passed away suddenly three years ago.

The Davenport Optimist Club handed out the award to Fuller, who was chosen for his work in the Goose Creek neighborhood.

"What I try to do every day is make sure I include as many people when I go to Goose Creek and let them know I am not the bad guy, I am here to help them," said Fuller, "but they have to realize too that if bad choices or bad decisions are made there are consequences for that."

The Police Chief says he can always count on Fuller to do his job in a timely and thoughtful way.

"I am old school a little bit, I am one of those that, believe they hired me to do a job and if they thank me every once in a while, that’s all that’s necessary for me so, the award is tremendous, I love it but like I said, they hired me to do a job and that’s how I approach it." said Fuller.

Fuller has been with the Davenport Police Department for 15 years.