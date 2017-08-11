Major hailstorm strikes Clinton and Whiteside Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe thunderstorms packed quite a punch on Thursday. The strongest thunderstorms produced very large hail in a swath from Clinton County, Iowa into Whiteside County, Illinois. Around Low Moor and Camanche, Iowa, hail to the size of baseballs was reported.

The storm moved just north of Cordova, Illinois as it crossed the Mississippi River and tracked to Erie, Illinois before dissipating.

Thankfully, storms are no longer in the forecast for at least 5-6 days. However, the harm's already been done for many folks who are forming new relationships with insurance agents this morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen