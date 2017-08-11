Hotel vacancies during Great American Solar Eclipse non-existent
MOLINE — Planning a special trip to see the Great American Solar Eclipse?
You may have some trouble booking a hotel, if you haven’t already done so.
We’ll give you an idea of what the current hotel situation looks like when searching for a room on Hotels.com…
Yes, the red means there are no available rooms.
So we decided to broaden the search a little bit…
Nope. More red!
There are a few hotels with availability but they’ll cost you a pretty penny for a night stay.
Moral of the story: If you’re planning on making a special trip to see the Eclipse, Champaign, Illinois looks like a great option for last minute planners.
Not sure where to start looking? The website Room Key has put together a list of hotels along the path of the Solar Eclipse.
And don’t forget to pack your Eclipse glasses.
Good luck!