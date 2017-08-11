× Disbarred Iowa attorney sentenced to prison for mail fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A disbarred Iowa attorney has been sentenced to prison for mail fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 52-year-old Dennis Bjorklund, of Coralville, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty in March to 11 counts of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say Bjorklund was an attorney in Coralville in 2005 and 2006 when he carried out a scheme while representing people charged with driving drunk. Bjorklund instructed his clients to donate to a substance abuse charity to try to garner leniency from the court. But the charity was a fake he had set up himself to collect the donations for his own use.

He was disbarred in 2006.

Bjorklund fled after he was indicted in 2010, and wasn’t found until 2015, when he was arrested in a Pueblo, Colorado, traffic stop.