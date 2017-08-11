American hero Shilo Harris visits Quad Cities spreading a positive message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - The flags stood tall as Army veteran Shilo Harris was welcomed by the Patriot Guard at the Quad City International Airport.

On his second deployment, Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Harris was badly injured when his Humvee was struck by a bomb.

"It shredded my Humvee and it killed three of my soldiers... my driver and I were the only two survivors out of the crew of five," said Harris.

It was a miracle he survived but Harris had a long road ahead, spending almost three years in a burn unit in San Antonio.

"They asked me to take ten steps, that was my beginning goal and I couldn't even make three steps and it was crushing to me," said Harris.

During his recovery Harris learned something that he takes with him in his day to day life.

"I realized that there had to be that inner strength, that inner push because if I wanted to be better, I had to be the one to do it," said Harris.

He now travels the country as a motivational speaker encouraging people to have a positive outlook on life.

"Once you pull yourself out and start looking at what you can and can't do and put both of them in perspective, it seems to brighten it up a little bit and lighten the load," said Harris.

The road to recovery hasn't been an easy one, he's had over 70 surgeries but has kept his humor along the way.

"I do have ears, I keep them in my bag though, I just I don't want to show off because I got really cool ears," said Harris.

He can only hope that his message will touch those he meets.

"You know it's a beautiful life, it's a beautiful world whatever you're going through you can get through it," said Harris.

Harris will have a meet and greet at the 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road HyVee on Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will also be a book signing for his book Steel Will on Tuesday, August 15th at Tri Med from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7p.m.