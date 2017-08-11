38th Street entrance to Rock River Plaza off John Deere Road to reopen

MOLINE — Work on 38th Street off of John Deere Road is complete and will be reopened to traffic.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15th one lane on the traditional eastbound side will open up for drivers wanting to go onto 38th Street. This is the area that houses Walmart, Lowe’s, the Regal Cinemas movie theater, and various restaurants like Applebees, Wing Stop, and Starbucks.

“This will essentially function as as an exit ramp from John Deere Road,” read a statement from McCarthy Improvement.

As construction on John Deere Road Continues, the traditional westbound lanes will continue to be two-way traffic.

Click here to see traffic conditions around the Quad Cities, at any time

41.506700 -90.515134