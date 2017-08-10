Surveillance Video captures gunshots fired on Moline street

MOLINE — Police are asking for help to figure out who was involved in a shooting over the weekend.

In surveillance video provided by the Moline Police Department, you see a red Chevy van drive by, and then shortly after hear about a dozen gunshots.

Police said people inside a black Chevy car with Iowa plates were shooting at whoever was in the red van.

It happened near 54th Street and 5th Avenue on Saturday, August 5th, police said. The time stamp on the video shows that it was around 7:20 p.m.

If yo uhave any information, you are asked to contact Moline Police.