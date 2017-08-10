Strong storms possible this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning Quad Cities!

While we have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, the main event for storms is expected for the late-afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s today with increasing levels of humidity. Those are just two of the ingredients necessary for storm development.

As a cold front approaches our region by mid-afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to pop from Clinton, westward toward Ottumwa, Iowa around 3pm. These storms will sweep east through the metro area around 5pm today, exiting our eastern hometowns by 7pm tonight.

Storms will have the capability of brief, heavy downpours as well as brief, damaging wind gusts, and some nickel to quarter-sized hail.

Again, there's only a small window of opportunity for storms and our storm threat is still pretty small. Still, get that StormTrack 8 Weather App on your personal device. We'll watch things this afternoon.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen