× Strong and severe storms still possible this afternoon and evening

We’re watching several storms pop up this afternoon, and some have even become strong to severe. In fact, several counties north of I-80 are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 this evening. There will be the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail with these storms.

After 9:00 or so, these showers and storms will be out of our area. Once this cold front passes, we’ll stay dry for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with some cloud cover left in the sky.

Friday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. The gorgeous weather will continue into our Saturday and Sunday. While the sunshine will stay for the beginning of next week, we’ll see highs back in the 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham