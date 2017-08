Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa residents who still use landline phones could soon lose service.

The Iowa Utilities Board voted today, Thursday, to deregulate landline telephone service in the state.

In other words, companies who still provide landlines, like AT&T, can now choose to drop them altogether.

Consumer advocates say this is a win for phone companies but a huge loss for the state seeing as many Iowans live in rural areas and rely on home telephones.