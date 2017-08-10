Iowa to get new license plate design sometime in 2018

DES MOINES — For the first time since 1997, Iowa drivers are getting a new license plate design. What isn’t known yet, though, is exactly what it will look like.

Three finalist designs, created by Iowa DOT graphic artists with input from the governor’s office and several other state agencies, are being considered. Iowan’s can vote on which design they prefer online or at the DOT booth at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Here are the three options:

The first is The Great Wide Open, the second Flying Our Colors and the the third is City and Country Reboot.

The new plate will replace the county standard issue plate which currently carries a blue and white city and country design. There are currently not plans to change to collegiate plates or other specialty plates. The current city and country plate design has been in place since 1998 and accounts for about 4.2 million of the 4.4 million plates in circulation.

The DOT says the new plate design will be rolled out sometime in 2018 and will be issued to vehicle owners whenever they add or change vehicles and obtain new county standard plates and whenever they replace lost or stolen county standard plates.

Vehicle owners who want a new plate sooner may purchase a set from their local county treasurer’s office for $5.

Tell us which design you like best via this Facebook poll: