Illinois misses school aid payments, finds temporary relief in Categorical grants

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- The state of Illinois missed school aid payments for the first time in state history.

Luckily, there's some temporary relief for school districts.

The State Comptroller is sending $429 million in mandated Categorical grants.

Those grants will cover things like transportation and special education.

The money will help until a school funding bill is approved.

The Illinois Senate will meet Sunday, August 13, to deal with Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill.

The House will follow suit and meet on Wednesday.