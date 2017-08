Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"First, you take the graham..."

On Thursday, August 10th - Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen and I decided to recreate the scene from 1993's "The Sandlot" and have some fun in the kitchen by making s'mores.... indoors!

Click the video above to see how we did it. Happy National S'mores Day!

"You're killin' me, Smalls!"