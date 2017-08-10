× Davenport Kwik Shop robbed early Thursday morning

DAVENPORT — The Kwik Shop convenience store in the 2800 block of Telegraph Road was robbed at gunpoint early in the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8 and police are looking for two suspects.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, two male suspects entered the store shortly after 3 a.m. with one of them displaying a handgun and demanding money from the store’s safe. The clerk was unable to open the safe, prompting one of the suspects to demand the clerk open and empty the store’s cash register.

The suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.