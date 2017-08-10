Chef Scott: Mac and Cheese Meatloaf

Posted 11:05 am, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, August 10, 2017

BETTENDORF – You know everybody these days is doing Mac and Cheese.

"There's Mac and Cheese this and Mac and Cheese that," says Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management director Chef Brad Scott.

"We're going to do Mac and Cheese meat loaf.   I've got some ground pork."

  1.  Break one egg for every four people into one pound of ground meat
  2.  Add 2 cups of cheddar cheese
  3.  Add 3 Tbsp of diced onion
  4.  Mix together with 2 Tbsp of powdered ranch dressing
  5.  Add 1 tsp of salt and pepper
  6.  Add 2 Tbsp of ketchup
  7.  Mix together 1 Tbsp of flour
  8.  Mix together 2 cups cooked macaroni noodles
  9.  Refrigerate for 30 minutes
  10.  Use muffin tins for cooking shells by first spraying them
  11.  Pack the mixture into each tin, creating 8 ounce servings
  12.  Top with ketchup and Sriracha sauce
  13.  Cook in oven for 35 minutes at 350 degrees
  14.  Remove from tins to serve

"What a perfect combination of proteins and carbohydrates," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s