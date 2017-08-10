Chef Scott: Mac and Cheese Meatloaf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – You know everybody these days is doing Mac and Cheese.

"There's Mac and Cheese this and Mac and Cheese that," says Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management director Chef Brad Scott.

"We're going to do Mac and Cheese meat loaf. I've got some ground pork."

Break one egg for every four people into one pound of ground meat Add 2 cups of cheddar cheese Add 3 Tbsp of diced onion Mix together with 2 Tbsp of powdered ranch dressing Add 1 tsp of salt and pepper Add 2 Tbsp of ketchup Mix together 1 Tbsp of flour Mix together 2 cups cooked macaroni noodles Refrigerate for 30 minutes Use muffin tins for cooking shells by first spraying them Pack the mixture into each tin, creating 8 ounce servings Top with ketchup and Sriracha sauce Cook in oven for 35 minutes at 350 degrees Remove from tins to serve

"What a perfect combination of proteins and carbohydrates," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"