A nice weekend will follow Thursday’s storms

Thankfully the severe weather threat is over! By early Friday morning, we’ll just have some cloud cover. A cool breeze from the northwest will be in place thanks to that cold front passing through, and temperatures by the sunrise will be in the low 60s.

While we’ll see some clouds Friday morning, more sunshine will return in the afternoon. That breezy northwest wind will keep our highs in the upper 70s.

The gorgeous weather will continue into our Saturday and Sunday. While the sunshine will stay for the beginning of next week, we’ll see highs back in the 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham