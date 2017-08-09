West Lake Park opens two new luxury cabins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- West Lake Park is accepting reservations on August 10th for their two new cabins.

The cabins cost $130 dollars a night with a two-night minimum.

"They're more a luxury cabin to let people enjoy the outdoors (...) and provide a really unique stay that (people) may not get anywhere else here in the Quad Cities," says Roger Kean, Executive Director of Scott County Conservation Board.

They come fully furnished and can fit up to eight people and overlook the lake.

"A lot of people don't have campers and don't want to sleep in tents so this is just another type of amenity that we offer," says Kean.

Although the park will start accepting reservations tomorrow, the cabins won't be available until August 21st.

The cabins will also be open all year round.