Watch: Thor and supporters show up outside hearing of teen charged with animal torture

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Gathered outside the Henry County Courthouse were groups of people calling on “Justice for Thor.”

On Wednesday, August 9, a hearing was scheduled for the 17-year-old who was accused of tying the dog up in a bag and using a box cutter to slash his neck.

At the hearing the teen heard his charges. He is facing one count of animal torture and one count of aggravated cruelty.

Paperwork has been filed to have the teen charged as an adult, but no decision has yet been made.

The pre-trial hearing has been set for August 23.

As for the puppy, named “Thor,” he is recovering from his injuries. Thor was also outside the courthouse with his supporters.

