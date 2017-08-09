Rumors surrounding a Quad Cities-bound Portillo’s may soon be a reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Rumors about fan-favorite Portillo's Hot Dogs coming to the Quad Cities are becoming harder and harder to ignore.

According to a local Facebook page, those rumors could soon become a reality.

The Facebook group "Bring Portillo's to the Quad Cities" posted today saying that the restaurant is most likely coming to Moline.

Moline city leaders have confirmed to WQAD News 8 that they are in talks with the restaurant chain known for it's Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches but that they have yet to decide on a location in town.