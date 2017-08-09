× Rock Island road closure set to begin Thursday for sewer repair

ROCK ISLAND — Beginning Thusday, August 10, the two northbound lanes on 24th St. between 4th and 5th Avenues will be closed to traffic for a sewer repair.

Southbound traffic will be maintained along 24th St. through the 4th Ave. intersection.

There will be a detour set for northbound traffic that will direct them east along 5th Avenue, north on 26th St., then west on 4th Ave. to reconnect them to 24th St. at 4th Ave.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the location of repairs, which may take several weeks to complete.

The City of Rock Island has apologized for any inconvenience and has expressed their appreciation of the patience and consideration of the public.