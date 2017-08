Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Quad Cities drivers will soon see some changes coming to downtown Moline.

Drivers will now get a free pass for their first-time parking violations.

The changes come after complaints from businesses about how a new parking enforcement program was handing out too many tickets.

Other changes include the elimination of space-jumping violations and an allotted 15-minute grace period for drivers parked in three-hour parking spaces.